Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Seen Her Parents Since Their Sentencing But Will Be Spending Christmas with Them

Lindsie Chrisley will soon be reunited with her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Following her parents' fraud case sentencing, Lindsie exclusively reveals to PEOPLE she hasn't seen them since — but that will soon change.

"I have not," says Lindsie, 33. "I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a couple of days prior to Thanksgiving, emotions being very high, I, unfortunately, had to make a decision as a mother over a daughter and stayed home for Thanksgiving."

Lindsie says her "original plans were to travel to Nashville" to be with her parents. However, she's since had to adjust her initial vision.

"But trying to honor faith and allow them to be able to process exactly what transpired in court, I wanted to give them that space and respect," she says. "I do plan to spend the Christmas holiday with my parents."

In the meantime, Lindsie says she's been "spending time with my parents over the phone" until they can reunite in-person.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted in June and officially sentenced in November. A judge gave Todd 12 years behind bars and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison with a 16-month probation.

The longtime couple was recently ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17. Todd and Julie have already appealed their case but would still be required to remain in prison throughout that process.

Amid times like these, Lindsie says family is a top priority.

"We are just focusing collectively on family at this point. We really aren't venturing far from that," she explains. "The focus is on family."