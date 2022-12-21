Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Seen Her Parents Since Their Sentencing But Will Be Spending Christmas with Them

Lindsie Chrisley exclusively tells PEOPLE her "original plans were to travel to Nashville" to be with her parents for Thanksgiving, but she "had to make a decision as a mother over a daughter"

By Staff Author
Published on December 21, 2022 09:30 AM

Lindsie Chrisley will soon be reunited with her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Following her parents' fraud case sentencing, Lindsie exclusively reveals to PEOPLE she hasn't seen them since — but that will soon change.

"I have not," says Lindsie, 33. "I had my son over Thanksgiving break and with the sentencing being a couple of days prior to Thanksgiving, emotions being very high, I, unfortunately, had to make a decision as a mother over a daughter and stayed home for Thanksgiving."

Lindsie says her "original plans were to travel to Nashville" to be with her parents. However, she's since had to adjust her initial vision.

"But trying to honor faith and allow them to be able to process exactly what transpired in court, I wanted to give them that space and respect," she says. "I do plan to spend the Christmas holiday with my parents."

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley and her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley. Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty

In the meantime, Lindsie says she's been "spending time with my parents over the phone" until they can reunite in-person.

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted in June and officially sentenced in November. A judge gave Todd 12 years behind bars and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison with a 16-month probation.

The longtime couple was recently ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17. Todd and Julie have already appealed their case but would still be required to remain in prison throughout that process.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: TV personality Lindsie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Amid times like these, Lindsie says family is a top priority.

"We are just focusing collectively on family at this point. We really aren't venturing far from that," she explains. "The focus is on family."

