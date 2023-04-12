Lindsie Chrisley Says She Hasn't Been Able to Visit Mom Julie in Prison — but Knows She's 'Doing Very Well'

"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So it's been a little bit frustrating," The Southern Tea podcast host said of trying to get face time with her mother

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on April 12, 2023 03:07 PM

Lindsie Chrisley is giving an update on mom Julie amid the Chrisley family matriarch's seven-year prison stint.

On Wednesday's episode of The Southern Tea podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared of Julie: "As far as I know, she's doing well."

"Savannah [Chrisley] said that she's doing very well. My Nanny [Faye] said that she's doing very well," she continued. "I had not been to Lexington to visit her yet."

Lindsie, 33, explained that "there was a different process" she had to go through for visitation at Julie's prison compared to dad Todd Chrisley's facility in Florida. The difficulties with the Kentucky facility have ultimately made attempting to visit more challenging.

"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So it's been a little bit frustrating," she said. "The attempts to try to communicate have been a lot different than communicating with my dad."

Lindsie had another bone to pick — this one with Abby Lee Miller after the Dance Moms star shared details with Entertainment Tonight regarding the advice she claims to have given Todd before he entered prison.

After Miller, 57, suggested Todd was "not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels," Lindsie fired back: "I can confidently assure you that there is no concern about towels or soap regarding my dad. I would like to encourage her to spend time giving back to the community and stop spewing the nonsense."

Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years for fraud. Though they reported to their respective prisons on Jan. 17, the couple continues to vehemently denied all wrongdoing and are currently in the process of appealing their case.

Savannah, 25, previously gave a brief update on Julie's prison experience. "My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," she said.

"I read an executive order that [President Joe] Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities," she continued. "And I'm like, 'OK, well, this is completely opposite of that."

And while Lindsie has not been able to make the trip down to Kentucky to visit Julie, she has shared details from her recent visit with Todd.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," she said on a previous episode of her podcast. "He looks very very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

She affirmed, "I know for sure that he is in such a better place."

She added, "His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.

