Lindsie Chrisley Feels 'Blessed' That Her Parents Were Welcomed to Prison 'with Open Arms'

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison after being convicted of a multimillion dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme

By
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 03:00 AM
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley and her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley. Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's experience in prison.

On Wednesday's episode of PodcastOne's The Southern Tea, Lindsie revealed that her parents have been "welcomed with open arms" by prisoners where they are serving a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

"I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case, so I do feel like we're so blessed in that regard," she shared.

The couple reported to prison on Jan. 17, with Todd serving his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie completing her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. (The couple is currently in the process of appealing their case.)

Lindsie's podcast guest, prison consultant Justin Paperny — who advised Todd and his wife Julie — commended the couple for having "chutzpah" to go to trial.

"The odds of prevailing at trial, as you know, are very low," he explained. "So to go through it, knowing the odds are against you — and then to endure the conviction and a lengthy prison term with your dignity and a plan, still finding meaning, connecting with your family — it's hard to do, and it can be inspirational to other prisoners."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personalities Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM)
Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

Lindsie also revealed that she was worried about how the family's television show Chrisley Knows Best would impact the couple's time behind bars.

"One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions, and a question that I asked you [was], 'Do you think people have seen Chrisley Knows Best that are serving time in these camps?' " she shared. "And simply the answer, I know the answer now, is yes."

Despite her concerns, the television personality revealed that Todd is doing well amid his 12-year-long prison stint.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," Lindsie said. "He looks very, very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

Todd Chrisley and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd and Lindsie Chrisley. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Speaking to her dad's overall mental state, Lindsie said, "I know for sure that he is in such a better place."

"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him," she explained. "He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

New episodes of The Southern Tea podcast can be streamed Wednesdays on major podcast platforms.

