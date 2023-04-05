Lindsie Chrisley Feels 'Blessed' That Her Parents Were Welcomed to Prison 'with Open Arms'

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's experience in prison.

On Wednesday's episode of PodcastOne's The Southern Tea, Lindsie revealed that her parents have been "welcomed with open arms" by prisoners where they are serving a combined 19 years in prison for financial crimes.

"I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case, so I do feel like we're so blessed in that regard," she shared.

The couple reported to prison on Jan. 17, with Todd serving his 12-year sentence at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Julie completing her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. (The couple is currently in the process of appealing their case.)

Lindsie's podcast guest, prison consultant Justin Paperny — who advised Todd and his wife Julie — commended the couple for having "chutzpah" to go to trial.

"The odds of prevailing at trial, as you know, are very low," he explained. "So to go through it, knowing the odds are against you — and then to endure the conviction and a lengthy prison term with your dignity and a plan, still finding meaning, connecting with your family — it's hard to do, and it can be inspirational to other prisoners."

Lindsie also revealed that she was worried about how the family's television show Chrisley Knows Best would impact the couple's time behind bars.

"One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions, and a question that I asked you [was], 'Do you think people have seen Chrisley Knows Best that are serving time in these camps?' " she shared. "And simply the answer, I know the answer now, is yes."

Despite her concerns, the television personality revealed that Todd is doing well amid his 12-year-long prison stint.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," Lindsie said. "He looks very, very good. I told him, I said, 'Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

Speaking to her dad's overall mental state, Lindsie said, "I know for sure that he is in such a better place."

"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him," she explained. "He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."

New episodes of The Southern Tea podcast can be streamed Wednesdays on major podcast platforms.