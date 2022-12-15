Lindsie Chrisley Dishes on Whether She Would Get Remarried After Divorce from Will Campbell

The reality TV personality also opened up about her "heart's desire" to have another child on the latest episode of her Southern Tea podcast

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 15, 2022 07:08 PM
Lindsie Chrisley
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about whether she sees another marriage in her future.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum spoke about the topic of matrimony during her latest episode of The Southern Tea podcast, discussing if she would get married again and the chances of having more children.

"I've talked about not involving the government, like ever, in my relationship ever again," Lindsie, 33, said on the episode. "Although that's a lie, I probably would get remarried."

Lindsie was previously married to Will Campbell. The pair announced their split in July 2021 after nine years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in October 2021. They share one child, son Jackson, who is almost 10.

Lindsie said if the right situation came along, she would consider marriage, but noted that, "I'm also a crazy person that... have you ever seen people who get married and then divorce, and then remarry and then get divorced again?"

"Have you ever heard those stories?" she asked. "I'm like, 'That's some stupid s--- that would actually happen to me.'"

Lindsie Chrisley, Will Campbell
Will Campbell and Lindsie Chrisley. facebook

That being said, Lindsie — who confirmed a new relationship in September of this year — admitted she does "have a desire to have another child," but she doesn't feel she has to be married in order to give birth again.

"I do think that, at this point, it's a deal-breaker if I was with someone and they didn't want another, [if] they had kids and didn't want anymore, or they didn't have kids and didn't want any," she said. "I think that would be a deal-breaker to me."

"I think one more [child] is good 'cause I already have an almost 10-year-old, so that gap is going to be a lot," Lindsie added. "Essentially, it would be like starting over."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Am Heartbroken' as She Breaks Her Silence on Parents' Sentencing

Lindsie said therapy helped her determine having another child is her "heart's desire," adding "I really strongly desire to give Jackson a sibling" one day.

"I think it's just because I'm at a different phase of my life than I was whenever I had Jackson. I think the experience would be totally different," she explained. "But it's not really exciting because... who am I going to have a baby with?"

For now, the reality TV star will spend the holidays with her son — away from her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are gearing up to serve their federal prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud in June. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud. At their November sentencing, Todd received a 12-year prison sentence along with 16 months probation, while Julie was given seven years in prison and a 16-month probation.

The couple has continued to deny the charges, and plan to appeal their sentencing. They are expected to report to their respective Florida institutions on Jan. 17.

Todd will serve his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be about two and a half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. They will also be in minimum security in their respective facilities.

