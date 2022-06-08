Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday

Lindsie Chrisley Is 'Deeply Saddened' by Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction for Financial Crimes

The oldest daughter of the Chrisley Knows Best stars broke her silence on Wednesday morning with a post on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," wrote Lindsie, 32. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

Lindsie Chrisley Is 'Deeply Saddened' by Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction for Financial Crimes Credit: @loveleighco.photos/Loveleigh Co. Photography

Lindsie confirmed she'll be taking time away from her podcasts Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea.

TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right," she wrote. "Thank you for your continued love and support."

todd chrisley, Julie Chrisley Credit: Bob Mahoney/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Lindsie is currently estranged from Todd, 53, and Julie, 49. In 2021, Todd told PeopleTV's Reality Check that Lindsie was a "catalyst" in the family incurring tax evasion charges in the state of Georgia.

He added that there are, "certain things in life that I don't think you get past. And unfortunately, I think that's where Lindsie and I are."

julie chrisley, todd chrisley Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty | Credit: Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

On Tuesday, a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of an additional wire fraud charge. The pair faces up to 30 years in jail.

The verdict comes after Todd and Julie were accused of falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use. They were also recently charged with tax evasion in their home state of Georgia, but were cleared of the charges.

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie's lawyer, Steve Friedberg, told PEOPLE, "Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated."

He added. "They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."