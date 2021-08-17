"A weekly reminder — staying positive doesn't mean that we have to be happy all the time," she wrote in an Instagram post

Lindsie Chrisley is forging a new path for herself amid her ongoing divorce from Will Campbell.

On Instagram Monday, the 31-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum shared an update on how she's continuing to remain positive at this difficult time.

"When you can't control what is happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond. That's where your power is," she wrote alongside a smiling pic of herself. "A weekly reminder — staying positive doesn't mean that we have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that there are better ones coming."⁣

Amid her split, Lindsie — who shares 9-year-old son Jackson with Campbell — also said she has "been working hard, creating a new normal for Jackson & myself."

She later added that "we can't heal the world today, but you can begin with a voice of compassion, a heart of love & an act of kindness."

Lindsie and Campbell began dating in 2009 and chose to elope three years later in 2012.

Last month, Lindsie announced her split from Campbell after nine years of marriage. She confirmed that the twosome "mutually decided" that ending their marriage was the best move for them.

"We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together," she continued. "We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much." ⁣

She added that she's "focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move."

Shortly after announcing her split, Lindsie learned that her estranged father Todd Chrisley — who blocked her on social media — posted a message on Instagram that read: "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child."

"There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less," the 52-year-old family patriarch continued. "I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries's [sic] to harm you or your reputation."​​​

Lindsie recently responded to his statement on her Coffee Convos podcast.

"I have many feelings about this, but part of my growth process is that I need to process those feeling before speaking on them because — as we've talked about on here before — part of my homework and therapy for some time now has been disengagement," she said. "I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers."

She added that she "reached out privately" through her attorney and that their legal teams will likely "be in communication with each other over the coming weeks."⁣

Speaking with PeopleTV's Reality Check last week, Todd said that his Instagram post voicing support was not a reconciliation attempt.

"There was no purpose or intent in my post," he said, explaining that the quote he shared is "Biblically based" and was meant to be uplifting to his Christian followers.

"I was hoping that that quote would help her. Would help give her the strength that she needs to do what she needs to do," he said. "Make no mistake about it, although I'm not looking for a day-to-day relationship, I'm not looking for that ever to be a part of my life. If that's something that happens, then God will have his hand on that, and God will guide it. I'm not pursuing it and Lindsie's not pursuing it."

He also said that Lindsie sent him a text message a "couple weeks ago asking if we could sit down with our attorneys present."