Lindsie Chrisley Confirms New Romance 1 Year After Divorce: 'I'm Exactly Where I'm Supposed to Be'

Chrisley Knows Best's Lindsie Chrisley finalized her divorce from William Campbell in October 2021

By
Published on September 28, 2022 03:50 PM
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty

Lindsie Chrisley has a new boyfriend.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced her new relationship in an Instagram video on Tuesday, though she didn't reveal the man's name.

"I prayed for you," Lindsie, 33, began her caption.

She admitted the relationship hasn't been "perfect" and noted that each comes from a past family — bringing children into their new relationship.

"He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet," she continued. "It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship. I've learned that I'm truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what's perfect anyway?"

Lindsie addressed her faith and the divine timing of their connection, adding, "I can't wait to see how we grow together in all aspects as this relationship has opened my eyes to so many things in life. For the first time in a long time, I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."

News of Lindise's new love comes one year after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Will Campbell. Lindsie announced their split in an Instagram post in July 2021.

"While one door closes, another opens," she wrote. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together."

Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Lindsie and Will share son Jackson Campbell, who was born in 2012.

The Coffee Convos podcast host credited her divorce with helping her rebuild a relationship with dad Todd Chrisley. Over Instagram, she said he wrote a heartfelt message to his daughter saying, "I'm here, I love you, whatever's going on in your life right now, I see it. I'm working things out for the good for you. My child, there is nothing that you can do or have done that would make me love you less."

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently awaiting sentencing after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on June 7. Their sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

