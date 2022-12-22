Lindsie Chrisley's Attorney Breaks Down Todd and Julie's New Appeal Process amid Upcoming Prison Stints

The appeal process could end up being a windy road for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

After being convicted of fraud-related charges in June, a federal judge officially sentenced the two Chrisley Knows Best stars in November. Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

They were recently ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17. However, they've since confirmed they are currently in the process of appealing their case.

Their daughter Lindsie Chrisley's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, exclusively tells PEOPLE that "the appeals process, if they go to prison, will continue to go on."

"If some judge, at some point, chooses to grant an appellate bond where they can remain on bond while they are in the process of their appeal, that can be done as well," he explains. "But I'm not sure if the status of that exists or if it's been requested, but that is a possibility."

Ghanayem also explains whether a new trial would commence as a result.

"The legal process would be if a new trial was ordered, they'd have to go through the whole process again," he says. "If there was an issue that was incorrect, it can be sent back down to be correct."

The attorney continues, "Typically, the appellate panel will make a decision, make a ruling, and sometimes send it back down to enforce that ruling."

According to Ghanayem, there also are "motions that have yet to be ruled on while sentencing is already over."

For Lindsie, in particular, this experience has changed her entire view of the justice system. She believes that what Todd and Julie have endured "is not justice."

"I have always had faith in our criminal justice system," she says. "But watching my parents and how all of this played out, this case completely destroyed any faith that I had in the criminal justice system."

In the meantime, the Coffee Convos co-host is placing her focus on her family.

"We are just focusing collectively on family at this point," she adds. "We really aren't venturing far from that."