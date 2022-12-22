Entertainment TV Lindsie Chrisley's Attorney Breaks Down Todd and Julie's New Appeal Process amid Upcoming Prison Stints In a PEOPLE exclusive, Lindsie Chrisley's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, explains what's likely to come as Todd and Julie Chrisley appeal their fraud case By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 09:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email The appeal process could end up being a windy road for Todd and Julie Chrisley. After being convicted of fraud-related charges in June, a federal judge officially sentenced the two Chrisley Knows Best stars in November. Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison with 16 months probation. They were recently ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17. However, they've since confirmed they are currently in the process of appealing their case. Teresa Giudice Tells Todd and Julie Chrisley to 'Stand Strong' and 'Stay Connected' to Kids amid Legal Woes Their daughter Lindsie Chrisley's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, exclusively tells PEOPLE that "the appeals process, if they go to prison, will continue to go on." "If some judge, at some point, chooses to grant an appellate bond where they can remain on bond while they are in the process of their appeal, that can be done as well," he explains. "But I'm not sure if the status of that exists or if it's been requested, but that is a possibility." Lindsie Chrisley and her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley. Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty Ghanayem also explains whether a new trial would commence as a result. "The legal process would be if a new trial was ordered, they'd have to go through the whole process again," he says. "If there was an issue that was incorrect, it can be sent back down to be correct." The attorney continues, "Typically, the appellate panel will make a decision, make a ruling, and sometimes send it back down to enforce that ruling." According to Ghanayem, there also are "motions that have yet to be ruled on while sentencing is already over." Lindsie Chrisley Shares How Her Parents Are Spending Final Weeks Before Reporting to Prison USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty For Lindsie, in particular, this experience has changed her entire view of the justice system. She believes that what Todd and Julie have endured "is not justice." "I have always had faith in our criminal justice system," she says. "But watching my parents and how all of this played out, this case completely destroyed any faith that I had in the criminal justice system." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In the meantime, the Coffee Convos co-host is placing her focus on her family. "We are just focusing collectively on family at this point," she adds. "We really aren't venturing far from that."