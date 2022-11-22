Lindsie Chrisley Grateful for Friends Who 'Show Up in Bad Times' After Her Parents' Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley has her friends to lean on amid her family's legal drama.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star's parents — Todd, 53, and Julie, 49 — were sentenced Monday for their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions earlier this year. A federal judge gave Todd 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie was ordered to serve seven years plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta.

Hours after the news broke, Lindsie, 33, shared on her Instagram Story that she was choosing to spend time with close friends.

"The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne," she captioned a video of the get-together, setting the clip to Bruno Mars' hit "Count on Me."

In a follow-up Story on Tuesday morning, Lindsie shared a TikTok quoting Steve Harvey's thoughts on prayer: "Don't forget to pray, but don't be ashamed to pray. And don't be too proud to pray because prayer — prayer changes things."

News of the sentencing comes after Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud.

The couple had denied all allegations and chose to fight back through their attorneys by filing a joint motion for a new trial. Though that motion was not granted, their sentencing was delayed from Oct. 6 to Nov. 21.

Lindsie was been estranged from her parents until recently. After previously declaring "there will never be a reconciliation" with her loved ones, she spoke out in support of them as her parents faced turmoil amid their legal troubles.

"I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother," she said in June her Coffee Convos podcast. "And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I'm currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them."

She added, "I will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly."