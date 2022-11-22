Entertainment TV Lindsie Chrisley Grateful for Friends Who 'Show Up in Bad Times' After Her Parents' Sentencing After a federal judge sentenced Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday to several years in prison, their daughter Lindsie Chrisley chose to spend some time with friends By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 22, 2022 01:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lindsie Chrisley has her friends to lean on amid her family's legal drama. The former Chrisley Knows Best star's parents — Todd, 53, and Julie, 49 — were sentenced Monday for their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions earlier this year. A federal judge gave Todd 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie was ordered to serve seven years plus 16 months probation, according to Insider and Fox 5 Atlanta. Hours after the news broke, Lindsie, 33, shared on her Instagram Story that she was choosing to spend time with close friends. "The best girlfriends, show up in the bad times with hugs and champagne," she captioned a video of the get-together, setting the clip to Bruno Mars' hit "Count on Me." Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram In a follow-up Story on Tuesday morning, Lindsie shared a TikTok quoting Steve Harvey's thoughts on prayer: "Don't forget to pray, but don't be ashamed to pray. And don't be too proud to pray because prayer — prayer changes things." Savannah Chrisley Shares Biblical-Inspired Quote About Haters After Her Parents' Sentencing Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram News of the sentencing comes after Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. The couple had denied all allegations and chose to fight back through their attorneys by filing a joint motion for a new trial. Though that motion was not granted, their sentencing was delayed from Oct. 6 to Nov. 21. Everything to Know About the $30 Million Fraud Trial Against Todd and Julie Chrisley Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Lindsie was been estranged from her parents until recently. After previously declaring "there will never be a reconciliation" with her loved ones, she spoke out in support of them as her parents faced turmoil amid their legal troubles. "I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother," she said in June her Coffee Convos podcast. "And what is the future of our relationships at this point, I'm currently not going to discuss any more than that, other than the fact that I love them and I stand with them." She added, "I will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly."