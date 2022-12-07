Lindsie Chrisley Admits Being 'Alone in My Thoughts' as Parents Ready for Prison Is 'Like a Countdown'

Last month, Todd Chrisley received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie Chrisley received seven years in prison plus 16 months probation, in their bank fraud and tax evasion case

By
Published on December 7, 2022 05:29 PM
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty; Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about her mental state after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case.

Lindsie, 33, revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, that she has been trying to stay "pretty busy" to keep her mind off the sentencing.

"I will say that my worst times of day are in the morning, when I first wake up, and at night when I go to bed because those are the two times that I'm alone and I'm just like, alone there in my thoughts," she explained. "I can't help but to think it's almost like a countdown, I guess, because the time is limited. So that has been really, really hard."

julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley. Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty

The podcast host added that she has been focusing on the parts of her life she can control.

"[I've been] being in my bible, staying faithful to church, being around people that genuinely make me happy, focusing on the things that I can control and not focusing on the things that I can't," she shared.

She continued, "It's easy to say you don't focus on the things that you can't control - that might be the wrong way to say it because I still think that you focus on them, but knowing that when you are thinking about those things, you know that those things are out of your control."

In June, a federal jury found Todd and Julie guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. (The pair have denied all the charges and plan to appeal their convictions.)

Todd, 53, was then sentenced to 12 years in prison last month, while Julie, 49, received seven years for her involvement in the crimes. Both were also sentenced to 16 months of probation following their jail time.

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsie Chrisley Says 'I Am Heartbroken' as She Breaks Her Silence on Parents' Sentencing

On Tuesday, Lindsay reflected on her parents' sentencing in a statement with HollywoodLife that will also air on Thursday's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

"I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family," Lindsie began.

She shared more about her decision to wait before speaking out on the sentencing, explaining, "I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements."

Lindsie then continued, "The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents' case that occurred late last month. I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it's not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here. I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how. At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions."

She concluded by sending love and gratitude to fans once again. "With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me," she said.

Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
