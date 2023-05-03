Lindsie Chrisley Dismisses 'Untrue' Rumors About Why She Hasn't Visited Julie in Prison: 'Been Such a Process'

The Chrisley Knows Best star, who's already visited dad Todd at his federal prison in Florida, is still working on spending time with mother Julie — but says she's "on the list" to visit FMC Lexington

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on May 3, 2023 04:31 PM
Lindsie Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley is not giving up on spending time with her mother Julie Chrisley in prison, despite some logistical hurdles she's currently having to overcome.

Lindsie addressed speculation surrounding her visits (or lack thereof) with her mom on Wednesday's episode of her PodcastOne series The Southern Tea.

"There were some rumors that went around after our last podcast episode that the reason that I have not seen Julie was because she doesn't want to see me, and that is just untrue," the Coffee Convos host, 33, told her grandmother Nanny Faye Chrisley. "You can speak to the process that you had to go through to even be able to see her and could probably confirm that the process for her looked very differently than the process for us with my dad."

Nanny Faye, 79, then suggested the reason Lindsie hasn't been able to visit with Julie is because she is also "waiting in line" to do so. "She put me on the list, she thought I'd be right away because, you know, I'm the next thing to her mother," said Nanny Faye, with Lindsie adding that Julie "put me on the list too."

"The last time I talked to her was on her report date as she was getting ready to report and surrender, which was January 17th," she said. "So [that was the] last time I spoke to her until last week."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Lindsie said it's "been such a process" trying to communicate with Julie, 50, as she serves out her seven-year sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. "I finally have been able to communicate over their form of email for the first time," she shared. "But also, her email is very delayed."

Nanny Faye also acknowledged that her daughter-in-law Julie "doesn't get" the emails sent to her right away whereas son Todd Chrisley "will get his in an hour or so."

"He'll respond right back to you," she explained. "Julie, I email them every morning by six o'clock. I have sent them an email. She won't get hers for four or five days. She gets 15, 20 and 30 at one time."

Lindsie further detailed her own struggles with this process, saying she "spent time before church last week writing her an email and answering all of her questions because I'm sure she's just been sitting there wanting to ask these questions for months at this point." She also said the long email "will probably take weeks for her to get it."

"Dad's is very different. You can send him an email and you will hear back within maybe two hours response," she noted. "So it's, it's been a very, very different process."

"But when I did talk to her, it was so good to hear her voice and you know, she shared her desire for [my son] Jackson and I to come and visit," she added. "As soon as school is out, given that the approval has gone through and I have been cleared to physically visit, then I will be taking him. The original plan was to take him to Pensacola to see my dad first. But I think we're gonna go to Lexington first."

Julie and Todd, 54, were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years for fraud-related charges. They are still in the process of appealing their case.

Last month, Lindsie revealed her sister, Savannah Chrisley, told her Julie is "doing well." But she, herself, "had not been to Lexington to visit her yet."

"I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting. So it's been a little bit frustrating," she admitted.

