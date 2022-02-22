Empire Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Autopsy Complete After She Was Found Dead Inside a Vehicle

The actress' body was discovered inside a vehicle on Friday near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood

Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy has been completed after she was found dead on Friday.

The 43-year-old actress' cause and manner of death have not yet been confirmed with the case differed pending further investigation, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park –– a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. –– on Friday, which is the date that the coroner lists as the day she died.

Pearlman had been missing since Feb. 13 and was last seen in Los Angeles around 9 p.m. local time, according to friends and family.

Lindsey Pearlman Credit: Janna Giacoppo

On Thursday, her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted that the former General Hospital actress' phone was last pinged on Sunset Blvd.

Savannah also wrote in her Twitter thread that Lindsey's sister has asked that they share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, adding, "Please know that you are never truly alone."

Lindsey's husband, Vance Smith, confirmed his wife's death on Instagram. "The police found Lindsey. She's gone," he wrote Friday afternoon, adding, "I'm broken."

In addition, the actress' rep, Michael Chiaverini, released a statement obtained by PEOPLE following the discovery of her body.

"We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today," the statement read. "The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve."

Pearlman's other notable television credits include roles in Selena: The Series on Netflix, The Ms. Pat Show on BET+, Sneaky Pete on Amazon Prime, American Housewife on ABC, and Vicious on Urbanflix.

Dynasty star Elaine Hendrix was among one of the celebrity friends involved in searching for Lindsey after she was reported missing. After learning about her death, the actress "thanked everyone who shared Lindsey's missing person report" via her Twitter account.

"I'm deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased," Hendrix added. "Pls send her friends & family love. 💔."