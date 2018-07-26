Lindsay Lohan Will Not Star in Life-Size 2 with Tyra Banks Because of Scheduling Conflicts

While Tyra Banks has already announced she’ll be returning to reprise her role in Life-Size 2, Lindsay Lohan officially won’t be joining her.

A representative for Freeform tells PEOPLE they have gotten confirmation that the 32-year-old actress will not be appear in the sequel.

“Due to the production schedule for her new reality show, she wasn’t available,” the representative explained.

In an interview with The New York Times published earlier last month, Lohan confirmed she’s working on a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show for MTV set at her new Mykonos beach club: Lohan Beach House Rhodes.

In April, Banks said that Lohan would be participating in the film.

Lohan made headlines earlier this week after calling out two waitresses who worked at Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Greece for not wearing matching shoes.

Alongside a photo of the two waitresses shared on the club’s social media account, Lohan wrote: “Wear the same shoes please.” Directly below her request, she added, “Or you’re fired.”

Asked by a fan later whether she was joking, the 32-year-old businesswoman replied that she was “Totally serious!”

Earlier this month, Banks — who played Eve, a fashion doll that comes to life to help a girl grieve after the death of her mother, in the original 2000 Disney Channel movie — revealed that she was busy filming Life-Size 2, which is set to premiere this winter on Freeform as part of the network’s annual “25 Days of Christmas” programming block.

“Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2,” Banks wrote on social media, captioning a picture of herself and costar Francia Raísa, who previously made headlines for donating a kidney to her friend Selena Gomez. “It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough. Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa.”

Although Lohan’s name was nowhere to be found in Freeform’s official cast list, which dropped hours after Banks’ social media share, the model and actress told Steve Harvey in April that “Lindsay Lohan will be in Life-Size 2, yes!”

“I really, really want her to,” added Banks, who is also executive-producing the film. “We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!”

According to a press release, the sequel appears to center around Grace Manning (Raísa), the “confident and funny” CEO of her mother’s company Marathon Toys (who are known for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll). Though she holds the power position, Raísa is “a hot mess in the middle of her quarter-life crisis” whose “wild-child ways are causing the company’s stock to plummet” — something Eve will surely help fix.