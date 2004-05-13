Lindsay Lohan to Host MTV Movie Awards

The Mean Girls star gets to play emcee on the music cable network next month

Mean Girls really do have more fun: The film’s star, Lindsay Lohan, will serve as host of the reliably amusing MTV Movie Awards, airing June 10 on the cable music network.

Besides the presenters and nominees – which are led by Johnny Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – Lohan, 17, will be joined onstage at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif., by groups such as D12, the Beastie Boys and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The show will be taped June 5.

“Lindsay is smart, funny, she has an amazing connection to the MTV audience, and she’s a huge star,” MTV president Van Toffler said Thursday. “That makes her the perfect choice to host this year’s show.”

She is also up for the breakthrough female award, for last year’s Freaky Friday.

Pirates is up for six awards, including best movie, best villain (Geoffrey Rush), breakthrough female (Keira Knightley) and, for Depp, best male, best comedic performance and best on-screen team (with Orlando Bloom).

Also up for consideration, for various awards such as best screen kiss: Bill Murray, Tom Cruise, Jim Caviezel, Queen Latifah, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Jack Black, Will Ferrell, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Demi Moore, Ludacris, Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston.