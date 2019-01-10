Lindsay Lohan Says She and Ex-Girlfriend Samantha Ronson 'Were More Friends than Anything'

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her past relationships — and what she’s hoping to find in the future.

During a sit-down interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Lohan, 32, spoke about ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson, whom she split from in 2009.

Though the former on-again, off-again couple broke up a decade ago, Lohan said that Ronson, 41, will be discussed on her new MTV series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

“I talk about that on the show,” she told Stern about previously dating Ronson. “We’re friends.”

“We were more friends than anything,” Lohan said about the English DJ.

Although the pair stopped being friends in the past, Lohan confirmed that they are now on good terms and clarified, “We were always more like best friends as well.”

Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan Stephen Lovekin/Getty

She shared that on her new reality series, one of VIP hosts is bisexual and “people were kind of mean to him about that. But he’s just like, ‘Well, I like what I like and I just don’t know which one more.’ “

“So I come to his defense a bit,” said Lohan. “I was like, ‘You shouldn’t be passing any judgment.’ “

When Stern inquired if people passed judgement on Lohan while she was dating Ronson, the Parent Trap star said, “Oh my God” in affirmation.

“I was the first one who was like, that came out about, really, for my age,” Lohan said when Stern asked, “Why are people so goddamn angry about it?”

During the interview, Stern and the actress also briefly addressed her past relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama.

Lohan, who dated Valderrama in 2004, called him a “good guy.”

Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan Chris Weeks/WireImage

Looking ahead, Lohan trusts that if marriage is in her future, it’ll come at the right time.

“I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen,” she said.

As for what she’s presently looking for in a romantic relationship?

“I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media,” she said, “and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.