Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Oprah Helped Her Take Control of Her Life After Going to Jail

Oprah Winfrey is known for changing lives — and Lindsay Lohan can attest to it!

During Tuesday’s aftershow of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress revealed that while she’s made it past some troubling times, Winfrey was the person who ultimately helped her turn her life around after going to jail.

“I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective on life,” she said to her Mean Girls costar Jonathan Bennett, who also hosted the MTV aftershow.

“I was tired of being there for everyone and taking care of everyone and just wanted to be there for myself and be okay with being alone,” Lohan, 32, added of regaining control in her life. “It’s okay to be alone.”

In 2013, Lohan famously sat down with Winfrey, 64, to chat about her sixth stint in rehab and her path to recovery. During the interview, the actress explained that she was in “a different head space” and vowed to stay “present and clear-headed and focused.”

Lindsay Lohan and Oprah in 2013

“I feel whole again,” she told Winfrey, before adding, “I have such a desire to want to keep this feeling and stay this way, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

It’s clear Winfrey’s friendship and positive influence on Lohan has extended well beyond their conversation in 2013. Now, almost six years later, Lohan revealed that she still regularly chats with the talk show host — and sometimes takes it to an extreme!

“I do text her a lot,” she admitted on Tuesday, before joking, “I think I might harass her.”

Lindsay Lohan

