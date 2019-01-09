Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Oprah Helped Her Take Control of Her Life After Going to Jail

Oprah Winfrey is known for changing lives — and Lindsay Lohan can attest to it!
During Tuesday’s aftershow of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress revealed that while she’s made it past some troubling times, Winfrey was the person who ultimately helped her turn her life around after going to jail.
“I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective on life,” she said to her Mean Girls costar Jonathan Bennett, who also hosted the MTV aftershow.
“I was tired of being there for everyone and taking care of everyone and just wanted to be there for myself and be okay with being alone,” Lohan, 32, added of regaining control in her life. “It’s okay to be alone.”
In 2013, Lohan famously sat down with Winfrey, 64, to chat about her sixth stint in rehab and her path to recovery. During the interview, the actress explained that she was in “a different head space” and vowed to stay “present and clear-headed and focused.”
“I feel whole again,” she told Winfrey, before adding, “I have such a desire to want to keep this feeling and stay this way, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”
It’s clear Winfrey’s friendship and positive influence on Lohan has extended well beyond their conversation in 2013. Now, almost six years later, Lohan revealed that she still regularly chats with the talk show host — and sometimes takes it to an extreme!
“I do text her a lot,” she admitted on Tuesday, before joking, “I think I might harass her.”
Her new docuseries, which premiered on Tuesday, follows Lohan as she prepares to launch her club, Lohan Beach House, and expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece.
On the show, Lohan will lead her handpicked team of VIP hosts, who must prove their expertise, ambition and charm over the course of the season — and the pressure is on.
“To work for me, you have to be the best of the best,” she warned. “I want to build an empire here.”
Of her transition from actress to running an empire in Mykonos, Lohan explained, “It was me deciding to take control of my life and really be my own boss and direct my own depiction of what people don’t see about me.”
But Mykonos wasn’t always on Lohan’s radar, who revealed she naturally came across the location that helped her “find a different part” of herself.
“I felt at peace there,” she explained. “I was there before the season started and had no idea about it. Oprah told me, ‘Don’t you dare go there!’ but I really found a different part of myself.”
“I love being by the beach and by the ocean and Mykonos was a place that really hit me hard in the best way possible,” she added.
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.