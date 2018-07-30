Lindsay Lohan Lands Her Own MTV Reality Show, Lohan Beach Club — Get All the Details

Get in, losers — we’re going to Greece.

MTV announced Monday that a Lindsay Lohan reality show is officially coming our way. Slated to premiere in 2019, Lohan Beach Club — still a working title — began shooting this week in Mykonos, Greece, but there’s already a teaser.

“I’ve joined the MTV family, and I’m Lindsay Lohan,” says Lohan, 32, in the clip below, which premiered on Good Morning America Monday. “Get ready!”

According to the network, the docuseries will follow the Mean Girls star as she works to expand her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House. The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, complete with a restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub. (The debut of Lohan Beach House marks Lohan’s third business venture in the Greek Islands, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes, Greece.)

Lohan will lead a team of handpicked brand ambassadors, who must prove their expertise, ambition and charm over the course of the season.

“Lohan Beach Club (WT) offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” said Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

Over the weekend, Lohan partied with friend Tiffany Trump in Mykonos; it’s unclear whether she will be featured on the show. (Trump isn’t the only celebrity to have been spotted in Lohan’s circle lately: Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin was also in attendance at the Mykonos club’s grand opening last month.)

A premiere date for Lohan Beach Club has not yet been set. The series will be executive produced by Lohan in partnership with MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Total Bellas.