Lindsay Lohan Will Judge Australian Version of The Masked Singer After Selling Mykonos Club

Lindsay Lohan is practicing a new accent for a new gig.

Lohan — who recently sold the Mykonos venue featured on her MTV docuseries Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — has signed on to judge the Australian edition of The Masked Singer, the show announced earlier this month on social media.

Radio host Jackie O, pop sensation Dannii Minogue, comedian David Hughes and Osher Günsberg round out the judge’s panel.

Lohan posted a video on Instagram showing off her best Australian accent.

“G’Day mates. I’m here in Australia,” she said in the clip.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show,” said Lohan of joining the hit series. “Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks.”

Much like the American version, the Australian singing competition series will feature 12 celebrity contestants singing and dancing in head-to-toe costumes that completely obscure their identities.

The mystery stars will compete two at a time, with the audience and judges voting on who the winner of each matchup is. Although the celebrities get to use their real voices while singing, during pre-taped interview clips (which feature hints about their identities), their voices are distorted.

At the end of every episode, the losing celebrity’s identity is finally revealed.

After the Masked Singer premiered on Fox in January, it quickly shot to the top of the American television ratings list, becoming the network’s most-watched unscripted series. T-Pain, dressed as “the Monster,” won season 1.