Lindsay Lohan Insists She's a 'Good Person' as She Gets Candid About Her Past Mistakes

“I could do 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it’s that one thing that will be focused on. Behind the scenes I do what I can to be the best version of me, which never gets mentioned. I am also human. I make mistakes. That’s all that seems to get reported,” the actress tells Paper magazine in a new feature, released Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lohan is no stranger to the media. Growing up in front of the camera from the time that she was a toddler, the world has watched the Parent Trap actress evolve from a child star to an adult — including her many lows and highs.

From rehab to multiple arrests to, most recently, posting a disturbing video on Instagram that appeared to show her accusing a homeless family of “trafficking children” in September, the ins and outs of Lohan’s life has been well-documented.

Photography by Jeff Bark for Paper

Now 32, Lohan, who was born and raised in New York, resides in Dubai — where she said “People don’t emphasize negativity” — and is marching to the beat of her own drum.

“I am who I am. I’m a good person,” she tells Paper. “I take care of myself. I’m healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn’t mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy. I have a good relationship with that. It’s funnier to watch other people party. My brother and his wife came out to Mykonos and everyone wanted to go out every night, but I pretty much just went home; some of my friends didn’t want to go out, so they’d come and I’d cook. I like cooking for people and having people over and listening to good music.”

While Lohan says “there’s always going to be things that have happened, and things people have said in the past that you can’t control,” she noted, “But the past is in the past.”

Photography by Jeff Bark for Paper

She admits that she’s “sad” that people focus on — and remember — the negative.

“I love working with kids and I love giving back,” she says, but “people don’t like talking about the good stuff. It’s really crazy to me and makes me really sad. A lot of people do a lot of good things for other people, and it’s like a flash in the pan, where if it’s something negative it sticks with you forever.”

But in January, fans will hopefully get to see a new side of Lohan when her MTV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres.

MTV

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Threatens to ‘Fire’ Waitresses at Her Beach Club for Not Wearing Matching Shoes

The docuseries, which began shooting in July, will follow Lohan as she prepares to launch her club, Lohan Beach House, and expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece.

