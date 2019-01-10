Lindsay Lohan Denies Hooking Up with Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor: 'I’ve Never Even Met Him'

Lindsay Lohan says she never hooked up with Jax Taylor, despite what the Vanderpump Rules star continues to claim.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress — who is now leading a reality series of her own, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she cleared up romance rumors about her time with Taylor.

“I’ve never even met him. I never met him. Really. Maybe he met Hallie or Annie,” ” she said, referring to her Parent Trap characters.

In 2015, Taylor, 39, claimed on WWHL that he hooked up with Lohan, as claimed by a leaked piece of paper allegedly naming her past paramours.

“It was just once,” a blushing Taylor revealed. “She was great. It was a long time ago.”

When pressed by host Andy Cohen for more dirt, he said, “She was just very affectionate.”

But Lohan maintained it wasn’t true. “You’re calling Jax Taylor a liar?” asked Cohen, alluding to the SUR bartender’s past of admitted fibs. “Yes,” Lohan said.

That didn’t sit well with Taylor.

“Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged… but she’s a liar,” Taylor tweeted Thursday.

“My two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night,” he continued, adding a screen grab of a text conversation about the matter between one of his friends. “That’s all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin’.”

Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged… but She’s a liar, my two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That’s all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin. @Bravotv @PageSix pic.twitter.com/xEt6h6WPnU — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 10, 2019

Taylor is currently engaged toVPR costar Brittany Cartwright.

Lindsay Lohan

During WWHL‘s Plead the Fifth game on Wednesday night, Lohan admitted that “drinking and driving” was the worst mistake she made in her career.

She also spoke out about her supposed feud with Kim Kardashian West, which ignited online last January when Lohan appeared to criticize the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s then blonde cornrows. (Lohan famously wrote “I am confused,” on an Instagram picture of Kardashian West’s look, prompting Kardashian West to clap back. “You know what’s confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent — referring the European accent Lohan used in late 2016).

So is there beef still between the two? Not in Lohan’s eyes. “I love Kim,” she said on WWHL. “We’re friends… [I’m friends] with all the family.”

The Freaky Friday alum revealed why she wrote what she did too, explaining that she was more puzzled about the timing of the photo, as it had come days after Kardashian West and husband Kanye West had welcomed their third child.

“I was just confused about the braids because she had a baby,” Lohan said.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.