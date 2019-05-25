Lindsay Lohan Responds to Paris Hilton with 'Love' After Being Called 'Lame' by Heiress

Lindsay Lohan appears to be turning the other cheek!

On Friday, shortly after Paris Hilton released the music video for her new song “Best Friend’s Ass,” Lohan, 32, congratulated Hilton on her latest song, even though earlier this month, the heiress publicly called the actress “lame” and “embarrassing.”

“#beyond friends are true. Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!” Lohan wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white shot of the pair.

Applauding Lohan’s comments about Hilton was her brother Michael, who also commented on the photo, writing, “Wow! The high road too LITTTT.”

That evening, Lohan had also shared a throwback photo of herself posing with Paris’ older sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, although that post has since been deleted.

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Hilton, who has taken aim at Lohan numerous times in the past, most recently called out the star during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month.

Asked to say three nice things about the Mean Girls star during a game of Plead the Fifth, Hilton, 38, answered vaguely by saying Lohan “is beyond.”

Cohen, 50, responded by saying, “That’s good. That’s pretty nice for you to say she’s beyond.”

However, Hilton was quick to clarify that she wasn’t a fan of Lohan by adding that the actress is “lame” and “embarrassing.”

Soon after, Hilton took back her comments during an interview with Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show.

“You know, I was really nervous to go on the show because it was my first time on that show, and I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what [Cohen] was going to ask,” Hilton said. “And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know — he was was like, say three nice things, I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now because like, whatever. It’s beyond.”

The star added, “I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mom last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Yeah, [I would have had to plead the fifth on that one].”

And when asked whether she’d write a song about Lohan, Hilton said, “I wouldn’t even write a song about her. It’s beyond.”

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan Chris Weeks/WireImage

In July 2018, Hilton previously took a jab at her longtime frenemy when she commented on a video from a fan account of compiled footage showing Lohan in 2006.

In the compilation post, Lohan is seen approaching paparazzi and accusing Hilton of throwing a drink at her the night before at a party. The next video shows Hilton on a different night asking Lohan to tell the truth.

“Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person. She never did that. She’s a good girl,” Lohan says in the video as she gets into a waiting car.

Commenting on the post, Hilton wrote, “#PathologicalLiar,” adding a crying laughing emoji.CommentsByCelebs was first to spot the comment.

In 2017, Hilton distanced herself from the actress when discussing the famous photo, taken in 2006, featuring Lohan, Hilton and Britney Spears grinning inside of a car during a night out.

“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out,” Hilton told MTV Australia. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”