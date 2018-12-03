Watch the First Trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: 'I've Been Through So Much in My Past'

Lindsay Lohan‘s new MTV show officially has a premiere date — and teaser trailer!

The network announced Monday that Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, a docuseries chronicling the actress as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece, will debut Jan. 8, 2019.

The show, which began shooting in July, will follow Lohan, 32, as she prepares to launch her club, Lohan Beach House.

The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, complete with a restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub. (Lohan Beach House is her third business venture in the Greek Islands, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes, Greece.)

“I’ve gone through so much in my past. People always have given me trouble for going to clubs — so why don’t I just open my own?” she says in the teaser.

MTV

Lohan will lead her handpicked team of VIP hosts, who must prove their expertise, ambition and charm over the course of the season — and the pressure is on.

“To work for me, you have to be the best of the best,” she warns. “I want to build an empire here.”

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek of the series and meet the cast during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club special airing Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Plus, catch up on all things LiLo during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments special on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.