Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: See the Star Strut Her Stuff in Mykonos in MTV Show Open

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the show open for Lindsay Lohan‘s new MTV docuseries, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Set to the tune of Lohan’s 2008 song “Bossy,” the clip gives fans a sneak peek at the beach, the (very attractive) staff, and of course, the star of the show herself.

The show, which began shooting in July and premieres Jan. 8, will follow the actress as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece, with the launch of Lohan Beach House. (This is her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.)

Lohan, with the help of her creative partner and trusted right-hand man, Panos Spentzos, will lead a handpicked team of VIP hosts, who must prove their expertise, ambition and charm.

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek of the series and meet the cast during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club special airing Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Plus, catch up on all things LiLo during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments special on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.