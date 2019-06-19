Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Won't Get a Season 2 on MTV as Star Sells Mykonos Club

Lindsay Lohan‘s on-camera adventures in Mykonos are over.

A rep for the star confirmed to Page Six that she “is not doing another season” of her MTV docuseries, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

The show, which concluded after 12 episodes in March, followed Lohan and her team of VIP hosts as she expanded her empire with the opening of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos. (The beach club marked her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.)

A source tells PEOPLE that MTV had been “trying to make something work” for season 2, but as of now, it’s not happening.

Page Six also reports that the Mykonos club has closed. Alex Giannisopoulos, owner of luxury concierge service Legends Mykonos, tells PEOPLE that the actress sold the property.

“There weren’t any issues with the club,” Giannisopoulos says. “It was a fun place but Lindsay just decided to cash in. It was just purchased by Blue Marlin Ibiza group for $8 million. She bought it for $1 million only two years ago, so it was a smart play.”

In a since-deleted post on Instagram captured by the Daily Mail, Lohan said the club is “moving to other locations in the world.”

On the season finale of the show, Lohan admitted that stepping back into the spotlight took some getting used to.

“I’m usually behind the scenes [here],” she said of running the beachfront club. “It was really different for me. It was definitely a challenge for me, even.”

Still, she enjoyed herself.

“It was a really nice experience having people from America come to Greece and show them a different life,” she said. “It’s nice to kind of let loose and shock people and do something fun. I’m sure that people will still find a reason to hate me somehow.”

She also previously told PEOPLE that while reality TV put her out of her comfort zone, she learned from the experience.

“When the cameras were on I was very nervous, because I also have to handle the club,” she said. “So I was a little bit shy and timid. When I’m doing a movie, that’s my job. When I’m running the club, that’s my job. Handling people I’ve never met before is not my job. So it was a very multi-tasking situation. But it was nice. I like understanding people and teaching them, so it felt really good for me. But it was definitely scary!”