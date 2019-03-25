Lindsay Lohan Says Returning to the Spotlight for Beach Club Was a 'Challenge'

Summer is coming to an end.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the finale of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress reflects on the highs and lows of expanding her business empire in Mykonos, Greece.

“This summer, I’ve accomplished so many things,” she says. “It was a really nice experience having people from America come to Greece and show them a different life.”

Lohan admits that it was a bit of an adjustment stepping back in front of the camera for the docuseries.

Lindsay Lohan

“I’m usually behind the scenes there,” she says of running the beachfront club. “It was really different for me. It was definitely a challenge for me even. It’s nice to kind of let loose and shock people and do something fun. I’m sure that people will still find a reason to hate me somehow.”

Throughout the summer, Lohan, with the help of her creative partner and trusted right-hand man, Panos Spentzos, led the handpicked team of VIP hosts to make the club the season’s hottest destination.

“The thing about Lindsay, she knows how to run a good business,” says Spentzos. “Lindsay has a good heart. But for me, I’m the a——. I love torturing these guys.”

Lohan Beach House was her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.