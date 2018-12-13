That's How They Party in Mykonos! Meet the Cast of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

MTV
Aurelie Corinthios
December 13, 2018 04:00 PM

The Beach Club is open for business!

MTV just unveiled the cast for Lindsay Lohan‘s new MTV showLindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — and there’s plenty of eye candy to go around.

The docuseries, which began shooting in July and premieres Jan. 8, will follow the actress as she expands her business empire in Mykonos, Greece, with the launch of Lohan Beach House. (This is her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.)

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Insists She’s a ‘Good Person’ as She Gets Candid About Her Past Mistakes

Lohan, with the help of her creative partner and trusted right-hand man, Panos Spentzos, will lead a handpicked team of VIP hosts, who must prove their expertise, ambition and charm.

MTV

Meet the VIP hosts, bottle servers and bartenders, hailing from some of the hottest clubs around the U.S.:

Aristotle Polites — Los Angeles, CA (@aristotlepolites)

MTV

Billy Estevez — Los Angeles, CA (@best_evez)

MTV

Brent Marks — Las Vegas, NV (@thebrentmarks)

MTV

Gabi Andrews — Washington, D.C. (@gabi.greeneyes)

MTV

Jonitta Wallace — Los Angeles, CA (@lustisntlove)

MTV

Jules Wilson — Denver, CO (@juliannwilson)

MTV

May Yassine — New York, NY (@maybae)

MTV

Mike Mulderrig — Los Angeles, CA (@mikemgtv)

MTV

Sara Tariq — Los Angeles, CA (@thesaratariq)

MTV

RELATED VIDEO: Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett Reveals His Thoughts on Lindsay Lohan’s Mykonos Dance

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek of the series and meet the cast during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club special airing Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Plus, catch up on all things LiLo during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments special on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.