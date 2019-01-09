How Lindsay Lohan's Alleged Assault Inspired Her Mykonos Club: 'I Want Everyone to Feel Safe'

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her painful past.

On Tuesday’s premiere of her new MTV docu-series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Lohan, 32, revealed the emotional reason she decided to expand her empire and open Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. (The beach club marks her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.)

The reveal came during a conversation between the actress and her creative partner/trusted right-hand man, Panos Spentzos, after a disappointing first meeting with their new VIP hosts.

“Americans come here and they want to go crazy. Everyone’s going to think that they’re on vacation,” she said. “I didn’t bust my a– for this s— to happen in the wrong way, and have everyone take advantage of me.”

“We have a business to run, so there’s no emotion,” she continued. “The second you become emotional, I’m going to become Putin. I have no emotion when it comes to money and business. I mean, you know me from when I was hit on that beach.”

The alleged assault happened in 2016, when video surfaced of a physical altercation between a woman and man who appeared to be Lohan and her then-fiancé, Russian business mogul Egor Tarabasov, in Mykonos while celebrating her birthday. In the clip, the woman tossed a phone out of an open-top car, and the man exited the vehicle to retrieve the phone. She also went after the phone; he stopped her by grabbing her and twisting her arm behind her back.

“I was in a very tumultuous relationship,” Lohan admitted on the MTV show. “I was in a different place in my life. Instead of crying and getting angry, I said, ‘I’m going to own this beach one day.’ Because I always want everyone to feel safe. … I made it something that is meaningful to me.”

“She wanted to remember this beach as a very fun place — not what happened to her,” Spentzos added.

The beach incident wasn’t the only time the couple made headlines: Another video from around the same time appeared to show an altercation that led neighbors to call the police after a woman who identified herself as Lohan claimed that a man strangled and “almost killed” her. (No charges were pressed in either case.)

At the time, Lohan opened up about the relationship in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, admitting she “genuinely fell in love with him but he broke my trust and made me feel unsafe.”

“I realize now you can’t stay in a relationship just for love,” she said. “No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn’t prepared to say sorry.”

On the new show, it’s clear Lohan is making a point to distance herself from her past.

“I’ve been working for 28 years in Hollywood. I know the ups and downs of being in the spotlight,” she said. “People judge me every second. … So I disappeared. Now, I want to do things differently. I want to be my own boss.”

“I always love the beauty and serenity I feel when I’m here, so I decided to open Lohan Beach House,” she said. “Mykonos is the place to be. It’s a place for everyone — it’s beautiful, it’s open-minded, and most of all, it’s safe.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.