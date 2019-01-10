Lindsay Lohan Addresses Past Drama with Kim Kardashian: 'I Was Just Confused About the Braids!'

Lindsay Lohan may be the star of Mean Girls, but she insists she wasn’t being one to Kim Kardashian West.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress — who is now leading a reality series of her own, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she opened up about the social media shade she appeared to throw Kardashian West nearly a year ago.

It all went down last January, when Lohan commented on a racy photo the Keeping Up with the Kardashians lead and KKW Beauty maven had posted of her new blonde cornrows. The hairstyle, which was inspired by actress Bo Derek’s iconic ‘do in the 1979 film 10, would lead to drama for Kardashian West, as critics called her out for cultural appropriation. But Lohan appeared to have opinions of her own.

“I am confused,” she wrote on an Instagram post celebrity blogger Perez Hilton posted of the reality star’s new braids, asking fans to weigh in on her look.

That prompted Kardashian West to clap back. “You know what’s confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent,” she wrote, referring to the European accent Lohan seemed to have in late 2016 after a year of traveling.

So is there beef still between the two? That’s what Cohen wanted to know on Wednesday night.

“How would you describe your relationship with Kim K and what was your immediate reaction to her clapping about your accent?” he asked.

In Lohan’s eyes, all was well. “I love Kim,” she said. “We’re friends… [I’m friends] with all the family.”

The Freaky Friday alum also revealed why she wrote what she did, explaining that she was more puzzled about the timing of the photo, as it had come days after Kardashian West and husband Kanye West had welcomed their third child.

“I was just confused about the braids because she had a baby,” Lohan said.

Elsewhere during WWHL‘s Plead the Fifth game, Lohan admitted that “drinking and driving” was the worst mistake she made in her career.

She also denied ever hooking up with Vanderpump Rules reality star Jax Taylor, 39, despite him previously saying otherwise.

“I’ve never even met him,” she said, then joking about her Parent Trap characters. “Maybe he met Hallie or Annie.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.