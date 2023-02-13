Lindsay Hubbard Shares Why She Thinks Engagement to Carl Radke 'Broke' Her Friendship with Danielle Olivera

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard tells PEOPLE ahead of Monday night's premiere why her engagement to Carl Radke created an irreparable rift in the couple's years-long friendship with Danielle Olivera

By Dana Rose Falcone
and
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on February 13, 2023 12:59 PM
While summer famously "should be fun," Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera weren't having much of a good time at all last year when their friendship collapsed during the seventh season of Bravo's Summer House.

Hubbard, 36, is still processing the break in their friendship and trying to figure out how to move forward, she tells PEOPLE.

"I don't really lose friends in my life. So for me, this hurt a lot and it's going to be really, really hard for me to relive and rewatch this," Hubbard says.

She continues, "But I'm hopeful that maybe it can teach us some lessons and we can somehow find some common ground at the end of it to where we can exist in each other's lives, however that may be, however we both feel comfortable. So that's what I'm hoping for."

While Hubbard is still trying to understand what exactly was the moment that changed their relationship, she acknowledges the friendship started to become strained when she decided to reignite her relationship with costar Carl Radke.

"There was just not one thing that was this obvious stake in the ground. It was definitely something that evolved over time," she tells PEOPLE.

She continues, "And then there was a moment of us getting engaged — that was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Radke expressed similar sentiments as Hubbard, telling PEOPLE he has always seen his fiancée as a good friend.

He admitted that Olivera, 33, may have had some hesitancy since Radke and Hubbard attempted dating earlier before breaking up. The trailer showed Olivera expressing this hesitancy to Hubbard, telling her that to get engaged to Radke would be "crazy pants" — something Radke felt was a bit unfair given how supportive they were of Olivera's previous relationship with Robert Sieber.

"I do talk to Danielle and kind of give her a little bit of a heads-up about some of my plans. I really tried my hardest to be respectful," Radke says.

He adds, "She moved in with Robert after two, three months of dating. We never were like, 'That's crazy pants.' This never came out of our mouth. It's like we were happy for her. So it is a little interesting when you compare the two."

Of course, dealing with the relationships' unraveling while shooting a reality show didn't help.

"It's hard because it doesn't really involve anyone else, but you're living in a house together," Hubbard says. "So it actually does involve the whole house and it gets difficult."

She continues, "But what can you do? I can either do my job as a reality star and tell you how I'm feeling and take you on the journey of my emotions, or I can play fake nice with everyone just because we live in a house. And I choose the former."

Summer House premieres Monday at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.

