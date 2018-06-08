Caitlyn Jenner‘s ex Linda Thompson is throwing shade at the former Olympian after she missed their son’s wedding.

Last weekend, Brody Jenner tied the knot with his girlfriend of five years, Kaitlynn Carter, at a dreamy tropical island wedding on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia. Although Brody’s mother, Thompson, was present for the nuptials, Caitlyn’s work commitments prevented her from being able to get to the Nihi Sumba Resort.

Days after Brody and Carter said “I do,” Thomspon re-posted her son’s video of the beachfront destination where he got married — and seemingly called out Caitlyn for being absent for the family affair.

“This is the beautiful location where @brodyjenner & @kaitlynn got married!” wrote Thompson, 68, who was married to Caitlyn — formerly known as Bruce — from 1981–86.

“Yes, it’s on the other side of the world… But I would’ve gone to the moon and back to share in the joy of my darling son & his beautiful bride getting married!” she said. “That’s what parents do! 😉🤗✈💜🌏#tothemoonandback #immeasurablelove. Repost @brodyjenner | #JennerIsland.”

Following their nuptials, Brody expressed his hurt feelings that dad Caitlyn, 68, wasn’t present for his big day.

“It was a big disappointment,” Brody, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.”

Despite her absence, Caitlyn plans to throw the couple a post-wedding party in Los Angeles this summer.

Before the wedding, Jenner revealed that his half sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, “never even RSVP’d” to the nuptials, though his brothers Burt Jenner and Brandon Jenner did attend.

“We sent them an invite but we never heard back,” he said of his sisters. “I would have loved to have had them there.”

Although sources said Brody’s relationship with his father is now fine, it was strained for much of his childhood.

Ultimately, “I wasn’t surprised” by the absence from the wedding, he says. “I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing.”