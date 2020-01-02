Linda Thompson Gifts Son Brody Jenner a Necklace That Belonged to Her Ex Elvis Presley

Brody Jenner received a rockin’ Christmas gift this year.

On Instagram, Jenner’s mother Linda Thompson revealed that she had gifted him a necklace formerly owned by her ex-boyfriend, Elvis Presley!

The gold and diamond necklace, made by Presley’s jeweler Lowell Hays, has the initials “TCB” — which stands for Presley’s personal motto “Taking Care of Business.”

“[Brody] has a deep admiration for Elvis, not only as the king of rock ‘n’ roll, but as the ‘king of bling’ as well… 😉⚡️,” Thompson, 69, explained on Instagram. “So this is what I got Brody for Christmas this year! He already has a TCB tattoo on his wrist!”

In her post, Thompson also shared other pieces of jewelry that Hays had created for her and Presley.

“Scroll through to see other jewelry that my dear friend Lowell Hays in Memphis made for Elvis and me years ago… Lowell is the best! 💍👑🕺,” she concluded her caption.

“Best gift ever ❤️,” Jenner, 36, commented on his mother’s post.

Image zoom Inset: Brody Jenner Linda Thompson/Instagram; Inset: Getty

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Says Marriage to Brody Jenner Was ‘Very Real’ Despite ‘Public Debate’

Thompson dated Presley for nearly five years in the 1970s. She later married and divorced Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she shares two children — Brody and Brandon Jenner.

After her divorce from Caitlyn, Thompson married musician David Foster until they split in 2005.

In her 2016 memoir A Little Thing Called Life, Thompson recalled meeting Presley in 1972, when she was just 22 years old.

“From our first moments together, our relationship was all-encompassing,” she wrote in the memoir, adding, “The first year of the four and half we would share, we were together 24 hours a day.”

Image zoom Brody Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Linda Thompson and David Foster Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Their love ultimately fell victim to Presley’s well-documented struggles with prescription pill abuse, coupled with his multiple affairs.

In 1976, as Presley’s drug dependence intensified and he grew increasingly unfaithful, Thompson knew she had to move out. The famous singer died the next year, in 1977.

RELATED: How I Fell in Love with Elvis — and Married Caitlyn Jenner: Linda Thompson’s Fascinating Life

Meanwhile, Brody recently split from his model girlfriend Josie Canseco.

PEOPLE confirmed the former couple started dating in August, two weeks after he announced his split from ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. The two were introduced to each other by Brody’s The Hills: New Beginnings costar Frankie Delgado.