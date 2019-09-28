Superstore and Twin Peaks Actress Linda Porter Dies at the Age of 86

Beloved actress Linda Porter, known for her roles in Superstore and Twin Peaks, has died. She was 86.

Porter’s death comes after a long battle with cancer, Deadline reported.

Porter appeared on Superstore as Myrtle — a seemingly innocent employee of Cloud 9 store, who often threw customers for a loop with her hilarious, yet offensive one-liners.

While Myrtle was fired from the store, she continued to make appearances, most recently on the season 4 finale.

In addition to Superstore and Twin Peaks, Porter had roles on The Mindy Project, Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday, The Suite Life on Deck and American Horror Story.

Image zoom Linda Porter Eddy Chen/NBC

Following news of her death, several tributes poured in from Porter’s costars and fellow actors.

“Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter,” Superstore star Ben Feldman tweeted.

Image zoom Linda Porter Dean Hendler/Disney Channel

Danny Gura, who plays Elias on Superstore, wrote, “We lost a good one. R.I.P. Linda Porter, who was always smiling and always brightened up the Superstore set. This is a hard one. You will be missed.”

Lauren Ash tweeted, “The Superstore team lost one of its best members. RIP Linda Porter. Always funny, always vibrant and ALWAYS enthusiastic. I don’t know that anyone loved our show more than Linda. Both you and Myrtle will be deeply missed. xoxo.”

Vanessa Ramos, a writer for Superstore, expressed similar sentiments, sharing a photo of Porter that captured the essence of her character Myrtle — flashing her middle finger.

“RIP Linda Porter. A true delight of a person who was up for anything.”