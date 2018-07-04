NCIS: Los Angeles' Linda Hunt Recovering After 'Minor Traffic Accident'

Linda Hunt is on the mend after a car crash on Monday left her hospitalized.

The 73-year-old Oscar winner and NCIS: Los Angeles star told CBS2 Los Angeles on Tuesday that she didn’t suffer any serious injuries in the wreck and was getting back on her feet.

“Yesterday I was involved in a minor traffic accident and taken to the hospital,” Hunt said in a statement to the outlet. “I’m pleased to report I’m recovering well and have no serious injuries. Thank you for all the well wishes! I’m looking forward to starting production on NCIS: Los Angeles later this summer.”

A rep for Hunt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Linda Hunt Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images

TMZ was first to report Hunt’s crash. According to the outlet, she was making a left turn when the black BMW SUV she was driving collided with two cars.

“An eyewitness tells us Hunt struck a sedan and then collided with a Honda SUV,” TMZ reported. “Hunt was visibly shaken, and witnesses escorted her to a lawn chair on the sidewalk. We’re told paramedics evaluated Linda on the chair and then determined she needed to be taken to the hospital.”

Pictures from the scene captured paramedics speaking with Hunt before her hospital visit. The other drivers suffered minor injuries from the crash, TMZ reported.

Linda Hunt MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Hunt won a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 1983 for her performance in The Year of Living Dangerously. She made history as the first star to win an Oscar for playing a role of the opposite sex.

The New Jersey native has since gone on to appear in more than 200 NCIS: Los Angeles episodes, as well as tackle roles in The Practice, Carnivàle, and Disney’s Pocahontas (in which she voiced the character of Grandmother Willow).