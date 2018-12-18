Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Perform Holiday Mashup of Cardi B and More on The Tonight Show

‘Tis the season!

On Monday, Lin-Manuel Miranda paid a visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he and Fallon rocked out to a number of today’s hits remixed to reflect the fast approaching holidays.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First up, was Camila Cabello‘s “Havana.” Instead of singing “Havana, ohh na-na,” the duo crooned “Mall Santa, ho ho ho/His breath is reeking like Jack Daniels ho ho ho/Holding a beer and a Mylanta, ho ho ho.”

Miranda, 38, and Fallon, 44, then transitioned to Migos hit “Stir Fry,” while hilariously holding glasses of eggnog. “In the kitchen, sip sippin’ up the eggnog,” they rapped even adding the ad-lib “sip it.”

Without giving the audience time to recover from their epic dance moves, Miranda and Fallon took things down a notch by belting out Shawn Mendes‘ song “In My Blood.”

“This year I got a gift card to Dunkin'” Fallon crooned while Miranda stomped his feet in the background. “It said that it had twenty bucks but it had three.”

The duo then sang together “My secret Santa sucks! My secret Santa sucks!”

The lyrics are noticeably different from Mendes who sings, “Help me, it’s like the walls are caving in/Sometimes I feel like giving up/No medicine is strong enough.”

Of course, they brought the tempo back up again with Cardi B‘s Grammy-nominated hit “I Like It.”

“Now I like giving, I like shopping/I like stuffing all my stockings,” Miranda rapped.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“Puttin’ presents by the tree (I said I like it like that)/Can’t believe it’s Christmas Day (I said I like it like that),” Miranda continued, concluding the performance with confetti dropping down on the audience.

Also on the show, Miranda announced he and The Tonight Show will be joining forces for a special episode airing from Puerto Rico where Miranda will be reprising of his lead Hamilton role.

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Celebrate Their ‘Goatee Summer’ with Tune — and Choreography!

Airing Jan. 15, the show will include an exclusive Hamilton performance featuring Miranda and the new touring cast.

The special episode will help recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, which caused significant damage to the Island in 2017.

Aside from trying to raise awareness about the island’s recovery, Miranda and the cast of the Broadway favorite will be performing at the University of Puerto Rico from Jan. 8-27.