Limetown: Jessica Biel Refuses to Give Up Her Sources When Pressured by the FBI

Going viral isn’t always a good thing.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming epidose of Limetown, journalist Lia Haddock (Jessica Biel) comes face-to-face with the FBI after her meeting with a Limetown survivor makes national headlines.

“Ms. Haddock, congratulations on your story,” the FBI agent says. “Who is the Limetown survivor that contacted you?”

But like a true journalist, Haddock isn’t about to give up any valuable information.

“I’m withholding any information that could put my source in danger. Once anything gets into your hands, my source stops,” she says. “You know that.”

Image zoom Jessica Biel in Limetown Facebook Watch

RELATED: Watch the Chilling Trailer for Jessica Biel’s Series Limetown, Based on the Hit Podcast

And when the FBI agent isn’t pleased with Haddock’s decision to keep her source a secret, she makes one last attempt to persuade the journalist.

“If you had worked with us we could have offered resources and protection,” she says. “I would think you need it.”

Based on the hit fictional 2015 podcast, the Facebook Watch series follows a American Public Radio journalist as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. Stanley Tucci plays Emile Haddock, Lia’s uncle who is among those missing.

The series also stars Marlee Matlin (Quantico, The Magicians), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale, Grandfathered), John Beasley (Shots Fired, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), Sherri Saum (The Fosters, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle, S.W.A.T.) and Janet Kidder (Arrow, The Man in the High Castle).

Biel serves as executive producer along with her partner and executive producer, Michelle Purple, for their Iron Ocean Productions banner.

New episodes of Limetown will become available every Wednesday on the Limetown Facebook page.