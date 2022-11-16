Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Proud' 'The Idol' Pushes the Envelope: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'

"I think this show is fearless," the actress said of her costarring role alongside producer and co-creator The Weeknd

By
Published on November 16, 2022 03:42 PM
Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol's 'Fearless' Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Photo: Felix Cooper

Lily-Rose Depp is opening about risqué scenes in her upcoming show The Idol.

The 23-year-old actress was intentional in choosing to be part of the HBO series, in which she plays a rising pop star who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru and nightclub owner (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye).

"I'm not interested in making anything puritanical," she revealed in ELLE's December 2022/January 2023 issue. "I'm not interested in making anything that doesn't challenge me, or challenge other people, honestly."

She continued, "I think this show is fearless, and that's something that I've been really excited and proud to dive into. I can't wait for you guys to see it."

Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol's 'Fearless' Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Felix Cooper

Depp added that her Grammy-winning costar, 32, and director Sam Levinson made her feel "incredibly safe and protected."

He is "a really good friend who's had my back," she shared. "We've gone on this wild ride together. It was a first for both of us in a lot of ways."

Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol's 'Fearless' Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Felix Cooper

She also noted that the cast — which also includes Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hank Azaria and Rachel Sennott — "really clicked."

Depp explained, "It's rare for a group of people who don't know each other and who are all different ages and from different walks of life to mesh so well."

She continued, "I think it's difficult to do this kind of work that can be so vulnerable in so many different ways if you don't have a lot of trust between you and your collaborators."

Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol's 'Fearless' Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Felix Cooper

Despite the intimate nature of the role, Depp is "not not here to give myself to the world to be eaten alive."

"It's kind of a double-edged sword, because when you're an artist, you make things in the hope that they're going to connect with somebody," she shared. "But then it also comes with this thing where people feel like they know you, even though they don't."

In August, The Weeknd debuted the teaser trailer for The Idol during his concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Idol will see Depp's character descend deeper into the self-help guru's orbit — and the cult he leads – as she gradually discovers the much darker role he plays in the industry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Idol is set to premiere in 2023 on HBO.

Related Articles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
The Weeknd Debuts New Teaser For HBO's 'The Idol' During Las Vegas Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
See The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's Twisted Love Story in 'The Idol' 's First Teaser Trailer
Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial Glee Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy
Kevin McHale Reveals Which Controversial 'Glee' Cover Was 'Therapeutic' to Discuss with Creator Ryan Murphy
Lexi Underwood, Xolo Maridueña, Angourie Rice
Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2022: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Former Costars Hold Impromptu Memorial: 'We're Not Gonna Stay Sad, We're Gonna Celebrate'
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Alan Moore, taken on September 6, 2013. Moore is often considered the finest writer in the comics medium, and is best known for his graphic novels Watchmen and V For Vendetta. (Photo by Kevin Nixon/SFX Magazine/Future via Getty Images); Photograph by Mark Hill/HBO Yahya Abdul-Mateen II HBO Watchmen
'Watchmen' Creator Alan Moore Chastised HBO Series Showrunner About 'Embarrassing' Adaption
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
Lily Rose Is 'Stoked' to Perform to Her Largest Crowd Ever at Stagecoach: 'It's Just So Massive'
Colman Domingo x Ketel One Credit: Ketel One Vodka
'Euphoria' Star Colman Domingo Says His Emmy Win Shows There Are 'No Limits'
BRANDON ARMSTRONG, JORDIN SPARKS
Jordin Sparks Says She Previously Turned Down 'DWTS' : 'Mentally, I Wasn't in the Right Space'
America Ferrera
America Ferrera Teases Upcoming 'Barbie' Film: Fans 'Don't Have Any Idea What to Expect'
Lisa Kudrow visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Kudrow Admits She's Scared to Ask HBO for Another Season of 'The Comeback'
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Olivia Wilde 'Had to Cut' Sex Scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer: 'We Want to Be Provocative'
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "Euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Zendaya Thanks 'Euphoria' Fans for Sharing Their Stories in Emmys Speech: 'I Carry Them with Me'
Co-creators Arielle Eckstut and David Henry Sterry of America's Next Great Author
Have a Book Idea? On New Reality Show, You Could Become 'America's Next Great Author'