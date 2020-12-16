Seth Rogen will also reportedly appear in the series to play the man who stole the couple's infamous sex tape

Lily James and Sebastian Stan to Play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu Series: Report

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are set to star together in an upcoming limited series for Hulu.

James, 31, will take on the role of Pamela Anderson, while Stan, 38, will play Tommy Lee.

The series will tell the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Seth Rogen will also appear in the series as the man who stole the tape, according to the outlet, and will produce with his partner Evan Goldberg.

A rep for Stan confirmed his casting. Reps for James and Rogen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Deadline reported that the project's working title is Pam & Tommy and that they will begin shooting the eight episodes in the spring of 2021.

Anderson, 53, married Lee, 58, one of the founders of Mötley Crüe, on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 22.

Earlier this year, the Baywatch star described the infamous tape as "not a sex tape," but "a compilation of vacations that we were naked on."

Anderson and Lee found themselves at the center of a scandal when a safe containing an almost hour-long sex tape of the pair was stolen by a former disgruntled employee.

Anderson tried to stop the video's release with a lawsuit, but it was eventually released online, and the actress dropped the suit.

“I’ve never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans,” Anderson said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. “I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, ‘I’m not going to court anymore. I’m not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don’t want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything.”