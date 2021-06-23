Lily James and Sebastian Stan are starring as the former iconic couple in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian Stan once again showed off their uncanny transformations into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, while they filmed a new scene for their upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

In a newly released photo, James, 32, and Stan, 38, recreated the former real-life couple's 1995 beachside wedding in Mexico. The two actors were photographed frolicking in the ocean - Stan sported dark bottoms while James wore a white bikini.

James and Stan also shared a kiss for the scene, as seen in additional photos posted by Page Six, and subsequently ran into the ocean, where they packed on more PDA.

Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan re-enact the famous beach wedding of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on a Mexican beach. Credit: BACKGRID

Anderson, 53, and Lee, 58, infamously wed in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours. Before they divorced in 1998, the pair welcomed sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, in 1996 and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23, in 1997.

The Mötley Crüe drummer - who was previously married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985 and Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 - has been married to social media star and actress Brittany Furlan since 2019.

The Baywatch alum, for her part, was later married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 as well as Rick Salomon​​ twice: first from 2007 to 2008 and again between 2014 and 2015. Anderson is currently married to Dan Hayhurst.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1996 | Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Last December, it was first announced that Anderson and Lee's whirlwind romance was being turned into a show starring James and Stan. The eight-episode limited series will explore Anderson and Lee's love story as well as their infamously leaked sex tape.

lily james and sebastian stan Lily James, Sebastian Stan | Credit: GETTY IMAGES (2)

Shortly after production on Pam & Tommy began this spring, the first photos of James and Stan's transformations into Anderson and Lee were unveiled. Anthony Mackie, who starred opposite Stan on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is among those who have raved about Stan's embodiment of Lee.