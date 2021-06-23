Lily James and Sebastian Stan Film Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's 1995 Beach Wedding for Hulu Show
Lily James and Sebastian Stan are starring as the former iconic couple in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy
Lily James and Sebastian Stan once again showed off their uncanny transformations into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, while they filmed a new scene for their upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy.
In a newly released photo, James, 32, and Stan, 38, recreated the former real-life couple's 1995 beachside wedding in Mexico. The two actors were photographed frolicking in the ocean - Stan sported dark bottoms while James wore a white bikini.
James and Stan also shared a kiss for the scene, as seen in additional photos posted by Page Six, and subsequently ran into the ocean, where they packed on more PDA.
Anderson, 53, and Lee, 58, infamously wed in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours. Before they divorced in 1998, the pair welcomed sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, in 1996 and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23, in 1997.
The Mötley Crüe drummer - who was previously married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985 and Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 - has been married to social media star and actress Brittany Furlan since 2019.
The Baywatch alum, for her part, was later married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 as well as Rick Salomon twice: first from 2007 to 2008 and again between 2014 and 2015. Anderson is currently married to Dan Hayhurst.
Last December, it was first announced that Anderson and Lee's whirlwind romance was being turned into a show starring James and Stan. The eight-episode limited series will explore Anderson and Lee's love story as well as their infamously leaked sex tape.
Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling are also in the cast.
Shortly after production on Pam & Tommy began this spring, the first photos of James and Stan's transformations into Anderson and Lee were unveiled. Anthony Mackie, who starred opposite Stan on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is among those who have raved about Stan's embodiment of Lee.
"It's amazing. He sent me a video on set and a few photos and I was blown away," Mackie, 42, told Variety of his pal and costar in May. "I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it. I was horrified [when he took the role]. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds."
While Anderson and Lee have yet to comment on the project, Anderson's pal Courtney Love slammed Pam & Tommy. Love, 56, wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, "I find this so f------ outrageous."