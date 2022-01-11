“I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” Lily James said of portraying Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s highly anticipated Pam & Tommy series

Lily James Says She Reached Out to Pamela Anderson About Pam & Tommy with No Response: 'I Was Hopeful'

In a cover story for Net-a-Porter's Porter that was published on Monday, James, 32, said she reached out to Anderson, 54, ahead of shooting the series in hopes of having her involved in the project. However, James says she didn't get a response.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different," James told the outlet. "My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically."

"I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming," she added, noting that Pam & Tommy is a series she "cares a lot about."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lily James; Pamela Anderson Credit: Hulu; Wren Maloney/Dark Horse/Polygram/Kobal/Shutterstock

James said during the interview that she had a lot of prep work to pull off her starring role.

"I've never worked so hard," said James. "I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews."

She added that her physical transformation into Anderson was also something she described as both "freeing and liberating."

"Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it," the Cinderella actress shared, noting that she would be in makeup for about four hours starting at 3 a.m., putting on a chest plate, wig, and tan.

"I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it," she continued. "There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing."

The Downton Abbey star even joked to the outlet that she "hated" returning to her normal, everyday self after shooting, as if she were being " stripped of all these superpowers."

In addition to James starring as Anderson, the series also features Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, and Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Pam & Tommy follows the love story of one of Hollywood's most notorious couples — who tied the knot in a beach wedding just four days after meeting — as well as their infamous sex tape and the scandal that followed.

"Having lived through that time in our culture, it seemed like a good moment to reexamine what happened to Pam and Tommy in 1995 through a 2022 lens," producer Sue Naegle explained to PEOPLE of why Anderson and Lee's story remains relevant today.