See Lily James as Pamela Anderson in First Set Photo from Upcoming Pam & Tommy Series

Lily James is embodying Pamela Anderson for her latest role.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress, 32, rocked platinum blonde hair with Anderson's signature bangs, circa the 1990s, in the first set photos from Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy limited series in Los Angeles. James wears a robe to obscure her costume, while also sporting a face shield as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reported in December that James and Sebastian Stan would star together as Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, with the eight-episode drama telling the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed.

Anderson, now 53, married Lee, now 58, one of the founders of Mötley Crüe, on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23.

Anderson and Lee found themselves at the center of a scandal when a safe containing an almost-hour-long sex tape of the pair was stolen by a former disgruntled employee. Last year, Anderson described the infamous tape as "not a sex tape," but "a compilation of vacations that we were naked on."

(Seth Rogen will appear in the series as the man who stole the tape, according to Deadline, and he will produce along with his producing partner Evan Goldberg.)

At the time, Anderson tried to stop the video's release with a lawsuit, but it was eventually posted online, and the actress dropped the suit.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1996 | Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"I've never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans," Anderson said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. "I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything."