Lily James' Most Notable Movie and TV Roles, From Cinderella to Pam & Tommy

Look back at Lily James' biggest movies and shows and where you can watch them online

When it comes to acting, Lily James has range.

The 32-year-old first stepped into the spotlight in 2010 and got her big break in 2012's Downton Abbey. Since then, she's done everything from musicals to period pieces to zombie thrillers.

While James has played everything from a Disney princess to Elizabeth Bennet, her latest role on the Hulu series is unlike anything we've ever seen from her, and she knows it.

"I've never worked so hard," James told Net-a-Porter's Porter about preparing for the role. "I read the books [Anderson] has written, I read her poetry, I can parrot along to all her interviews."

"Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it," she said about the hair and makeup process. "I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing."

Read ahead for more of James' most notable films and shows and where to watch them online.

Downton Abbey

downton abbey Credit: everett

James played Lady Rose Aldridge, a Crawley cousin, on the British historical drama series, Downton Abbey, from season 3 to season 5, after which she exited the show to focus on her movie career. She eventually returned for the series finale in 2015, but didn't return for the 2019 movie.

Where to watch Downton Abbey: Netflix

Cinderella

cinderella Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett

Though James gained recognition for her role on Downton Abbey, her breakout film role came in 2015 when she starred as the titular Disney princess in the live-action adaptation of Cinderella.

Where to watch Cinderella: Starz, Amazon

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

Pride And Prejudice And Zombies Credit: Screen Gems / courtesy Everett Collection

In 2016, James starred in the film adaptation of Seth Grahame-Smith's 2009 novel, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which parodies Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. James played Elizabeth Bennet opposite Sam Riley as Colonel Fitzwilliam Darcy.

Where to watch Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: Amazon

Baby Driver

baby driver Credit: Wilson Webb/ TriStar /Everett

In 2017, James starred alongside Ansel Elgort in the 2017 action film, Baby Driver, about a getaway car driver. The film gained critical acclaim, including three Academy Awards nominations. In November 2021, writer and director Edgar Wright confirmed he has written a script for a second film, although a sequel has not been officially confirmed.

Where to watch Baby Driver: Amazon

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

mamma mia 2 Credit: Universal Studios /Courtesy Everett

Where to watch Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Amazon

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society Credit: Netflix/ Everett

James certainly has a flair for period pieces. In 2018, she starred in Netflix's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, which is based on the 2008 historical novel of the same name by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. Set in 1946, the film follows a writer who gains interest in a book club on the island of Guernsey.

Where to watch The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society: Netflix

Pam & Tommy

lily james Credit: Erica Parise/Hulu

In December 2020, it was announced that James would play Pamela Anderson opposite Sebastian Stan's Tommy Lee on Hulu's Pam & Tommy. The series, which premiered on Feb. 2, follows Anderson and Lee's whirlwind marriage in the '90s as well as the controversy surrounding their leaked sex tape.