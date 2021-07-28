Lily James Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair as Pamela Anderson While Filming Pam & Tommy Hulu Series

Lily James stars opposite Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson, while he portrays Tommy Lee in the upcoming Hulu limited series

Lily James is channeling her inner Pamela Anderson.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress was spotted on-location as she continued filming the upcoming Hulu mini-series, Pam & Tommy, which will focus on Anderson's relationship with Tommy Lee and the story of the Hollywood couple's infamous leaked sex tape.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a photo taken from the set, James is seen wearing a satin black dress shirt, which was left unbuttoned at the top, and a pair of matching black shorts as she rocked platinum blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Sebastian stan and lily james Credit: George Pimentel/Getty ;Hulu; Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Deadline reported back in December that James and Sebastian Stan would star together as Anderson, 54, and Lee, 58, respectively.

Anderson married Lee — one of the founders of Mötley Crüe — on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 23.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anderson and Lee found themselves at the center of a scandal when a safe containing an almost-hour-long sex tape of the pair was stolen by a former disgruntled employee.

Seth Rogen will appear in the series as the man who stole the tape, and he will also serve as a producer alongside his partner Evan Goldberg. I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie is directing.

RELATED VIDEO: Courtney Love Slams Lily James and Pam & Tommy Series: 'My Heart Goes Out to' Pamela Anderson

At the time, Anderson tried to stop the video's release with a lawsuit, but it was eventually posted online and she dropped the suit.