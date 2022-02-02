"I didn't see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot," Sebastian Stan revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while discussing his and Lily James' new Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian Stan 'Never' Saw Each Other 'Outside of Character' on Pam & Tommy Set

Ahead of the Feb. 2 premiere of their upcoming Hulu miniseries, the pair visited Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where James, 32, revealed Tuesday that she and Stan "never really saw each other outside of character" while making the series, which explores the infamous '90s sex tape scandal involving Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

"It's true," Stan, 39, said. "I texted Lily early on, I said, 'Listen, I'm scared sh--less, and I'm gonna need to hold your hand, and if you want to hold mine, we're here, we're in this together.'

"And then I didn't see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot," he added.

The pair also spoke about how they were "terrified" to play such iconic individuals and told host Jimmy Kimmel how they would get into character.

"I think we were both just terrified to play these characters," Stan said. "They're real-life people. I don't have tattoos on my body. I think we both would just, on repeat, listen to their voices and their interviews. And — I know we both did this — we would actually scream into pillows in between the scenes because I was trying to get my voice raspy to sound like him, and you were doing that too. So I was like, 'You're screaming into a pillow as well?!' "

"I think everyone thought we were literally losing our minds in our trailers!" James added jokingly.

Rogen and Offerman will portray the men who come to possess the tape, made on the star couple's honeymoon, leading to one of the first internet-breaking moments in history.

Previous teasers for the show contain fast-paced clips of Lee driving around in his vintage muscle car, and Anderson decked out in her iconic red one-piece bathing suit on the beachside set of Baywatch.

An additional trailer shared on James' Instagram Story this week shows her as Anderson remarking, "They say that I don't have rights because I spent my public life in a bathing suit."

Three of Pam & Tommy's eight episodes are directed by Craig Gillespie, who helmed 2017's I, Tonya — which also starred Stan.