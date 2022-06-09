Moore is starring in her first lead role in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Color My World with Love, a romantic comedy about two people with Down syndrome

Lily D. Moore Has Big Plans: 'I Want to Be the First Down Syndrome Actress to Win an Oscar'

When Lily D. Moore took her first drama class at age 6, she immediately fell in love with acting. "I knew this is what I wanted to do," says Moore, 19, who has Down syndrome. "I've been going at it ever since."

The actress, model and advocate for people with disabilities has since appeared in more than 20 projects, including Netflix's Never Have I Ever and Freeform's Single Drunk Female.

Now Moore is starring in her first lead role in Color My World with Love, a romantic comedy about two people with Down syndrome that premieres June 12 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

"It has always been one of my dreams," she says of the role. "I finally got that chance."

While Moore has big aspirations for her entertainment career — telling PEOPLE, "I want to be the first down syndrome actress to win an Oscar"— education is also a top priority.

She will attend Clemson University in the fall and plans to study healthcare: "I really want to help people and save lives."

At home, Moore credits her "super helpful" parents and two older sisters for encouraging her to go after what she wants. "They are super supportive," she says.

While Moore is enjoying fame, she also wants to inspire and educate the world.