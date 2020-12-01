Lily Collins Says She and Fiancé Charlie McDowell Are 'Totally Soaking in Being Engaged'

Lily Collins is still over the moon about her magical engagement.

The Emily in Paris star, 31, announced in September that she is engaged to writer and director Charlie McDowell, sharing photos at the time from the intimate proposal, which happened during a road trip in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I don't know how used to it you get," Collins told Extra in a new interview, published on Monday.

“I never would ever wear a ring on that finger,” added Collins of her rose-cut diamond with a bezel setting and thin gold band, courtesy of McDowell, 37. “It wasn't like I was superstitious, I was just like, ‘I'm saving that finger.’ Even in photoshoots, I'd be like, ‘No, no, no …’ I was always saving it, so now it’s like, ‘Oh, right, like, it has its place, it’s finally found the right ring to put on.’ "

The British actress went on to tell Extra that she and McDowell — who is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell — are "totally soaking in being engaged and still celebrating with people that we can, in a way that is safe."

"Eight months of being together in quarantine has definitely felt like the most incredible way of getting to know someone," Collins added.

Image zoom Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell | Credit: Lily Collins/Instagram

Image zoom Lily Collins | Credit: Lily Collins/Instagram

Collins and McDowell first sparked dating rumors in July 2019 when they were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles, according to Metro UK. One month later, the To the Bone actress made the relationship Instagram official when she shared a few snaps of the two in Paris, France, while she was filming her hit Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The series, which comes from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and premiered in October, follows Collins in the titular role as a young American woman who gets hired at a Parisian marketing agency called Savoir.

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Collins elaborated on Netflix's revelation that the fans have been mispronouncing the name of the show, which is intended to rhyme.

Image zoom Lily Collins in Emily in Paris | Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

"When we were shooting in Paris, we heard people referencing as that more often, right, because we're in Paris and the accent," Collins recalled to host Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, 'Oh yeah it rhymes, that's cute.' "

"Literally forgot about it, came back home," the actress said. "It was never a big thing, and then I felt like I was one with every single other person in the world that found that out the same day. Cause I was like, 'Wait, have I been saying it wrong?' We've all been saying, Emily in Paris, and I was like, 'oh my God, I fell for it.' "

"I'm Emily, and I was even saying it wrong, so go figure," Collins joked.

Image zoom William Abadie, Lilly Collins | Credit: Netflix

The cast of Emily in Paris also includes Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).