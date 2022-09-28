Lily Collins Shares Sweet Note from Husband Charlie McDowell on Last Day of Filming 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Lily Collins is grateful for the support of her husband Charlie McDowell as she wraps filming on the third season of Emily in Paris.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actress shared a handwritten note from her husband wishing her luck on her first day of shooting in June on her Instagram Story.

The note read, "Have a great first day, Emily. You show those high heels who's boss! [Love] C"

"From the first day until the last day, thank you for supporting and encouraging me @CharlieMcDowell," she captioned the shot. "It's almost time to hang up the heels again."

"Happy last day to our incredibly dedicated @EmilyinParis crew," she added. "Amazing family of a cast and my happy exhausted feet."

In addition to posting the sweet note, Collins also shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Netflix comedy in honor of their final day filming season 3.

The photos included a mirror selfie with her glam team and snaps with costars Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and Zoe Bouch.

"Words can't express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different. We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call a family," she captioned the post. "Thank you for supporting, uplifting, and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen. I can't wait to share what we've created. Proud doesn't even do it justice."

"Je vous aime tous," she added in French, which translates into "I love you all."

On Saturday, Netflix released a teaser for the upcoming season of Emily in Paris.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make," says Emily, who is still tangled up in a lusty triangle with steamy chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and dapper Brit Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Beyond her love triangle, Emily also has to choose whether to accept an offer from her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) that would require her to leave Paris (and her men), or to stay on at Savoir with her prickly but formidable mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu)?

A press release for season 3 hints that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France" and says social media savvy heroine will continue to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris can be streamed in full on Netflix. Season 3 is set to premiere on Dec. 21.