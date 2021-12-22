Lily Collins Shares 'Celebratory Dance' in Honor of Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere

Lily Collins is celebrating the premiere of Emily in Paris season 2.

Collins shared a video of herself dancing in honor of the big premiere of the hit Netflix series. Busting a move alongside costar Ashley Park, the clip appears to have been shot throughout the filming of season 2, as it features the stars in different locations and outfits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Celebratory dance time for the official release of @emilyinparis season deux!" Collins captioned the video, which is set to the viral TikTok song "Any Song" by Zico. "The dedication and dorkiness of our attempt at the #zicochallenge is real. As real as our love of fashion and the show! Hope you all as obsessed with this season as we are with each other!…"

The first season of Emily in Paris, which aired in 2020, followed the titular heroine's new life as a marketing executive in Paris and the glamorous culture shock of moving from Chicago to the fashion capital.

Season 2 will continue to follow Emily as she settles further into French life. The trailer for the new season showed the marketing maven vacationing on French beaches with friends, contemplating relationships and generally discussing the chaos of her life in France.

Lily Collins; Ashley Park Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Park, who stars as Emily's best friend Mindy, also celebrated the season 2 release on social media. She shared a side-by-side photo of herself with Collins from both seasons 1 and 2.

"this meme was so last season, but our second season is sooooo out tomorrow!!" she captioned the post.

Netflix hasn't officially renewed Emily in Paris for season 3, but Collins previously said she is hopeful the cast will return to the city of light again.

"I hope that we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again," she told Glamour.

The first season received some backlash after viewers claimed the Netflix show wasn't diverse enough. Collins also spoke to Glamour about her reaction to the backlash, specifically from French viewers who didn't love the country's portrayal.

"I did not expect it to all of a sudden be something that people were upset [about]," she said. "And we do poke fun at America too. Emily is just as willing to mention things about where she's from, and they joke about her as much as things are joked about her coworkers or the way of life there. And so when it was little nitpicky things about deep-dish, or that I messed up from the age, I laughed about that. I messed up, I'm so sorry."

Collins, who is also a producer on the show, has been teasing plot and diversity changes in season 2 following the backlash.

"I felt like it was definitely an opportunity to be able to do better in season two. It was definitely difficult to go through in a sense, but nowhere near as difficult as what the overall conversation was. And that was what was most important," she told the outlet.