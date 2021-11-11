Lily Collins Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos with Emily in Paris Costar Ashley Park

Lily Collins donned a white, off-the-shoulder dress covered in red hearts in new photos shared to her Instagram on Tuesday

Oui oui, Emily!

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins teased fans with a fashion-forward snapshot in the City of Light, featuring the Eiffel Tower in the background, on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming second season of the Netflix show.

"Queens of hearts. BTS Season 2 @emilyinparis… coming December 22!!…" the 32-year-old actress wrote alongside a pair of glammed-up shots with costar Ashley Park.

Collins struck a pose in a white, off-the-shoulder dress covered in red hearts while Park, 30, sparkled in a two-piece suit.

Park, who plays Mindy Chen on the series, commented, "You is my queen. Can't wait to see you soon ❤️🥰🥰🥰."

Costar Samuel Arnold responded to the photos in the comments section with a trio of emojis: "❤️💫❤️."

Last month, Collins sat down with Nylon magazine and defended Emily Cooper's personality, saying that she admires all of her qualities — even the ones that others might think are "annoying."

"A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying," Collins told the magazine.

However, the actress thinks that her character is actually quite the opposite.

"To have someone be optimistic, bright and bubbly — it's sad to think that people would look and go, 'That's a lot,' " she continued. "They're such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she's not infallible."

In May, it was announced that production had officially begun on season 2 of the comedy series, after a successful first season which reached 58 million households across the globe in its first 28 days.

"As an actor, an artist, and a creative, the most meaningful gift is to connect with people through your art in some way," Collins said in a press release at the time. "It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh."