Lily Collins Says Getting a 'Free Pass' for Being Phil Collins' Daughter Was 'Out of the Question'

Lily Collins didn't want her dad Phil Collins to have an "Invisible Touch" when it came to her acting career.

In fact, the Emily in Paris star actively shunned the idea of getting any special treatment for being related to the iconic musician.

"It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name," Collins, 33, told Vogue France, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through."

Added the multi-talented Mank star, "I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress."

Having found her way into the spotlight in her own right, Lily is in a position to support her dad. She wished him well on his 71st birthday earlier this year, and attended his band Genesis's final performance in London this past March.

"Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is," she wrote in an Instagram post. "50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished."

David Livingston/Getty

These days, the actress also credits another family member for helping to guide her way.

Last month, the happily married star gushed over her year-plus marriage to Charlie McDowell, calling the filmmaker her "best friend" with whom she can "conquer anything."

"We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months," she said in an interview with E! News.

She added, "I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time."