Lily Collins Says Getting a 'Free Pass' for Being Phil Collins' Daughter Was 'Out of the Question'

"I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter," the Emily in Paris star told Vogue France about creating her own path as an actress

By
Published on November 22, 2022 02:32 PM
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Citizen Snow Film Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886034bi) Lily Collins Mirror Mirror - The Untold Adventures Of Snow White - 2012 Director: Tarsem Singh Citizen Snow Film Productions USA Scene Still Blanche Neige; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9IwBJYTwQ0 Phil Collins - You Can't Hurry Love (Official Music Video)
Photo: Citizen Snow Film Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock; Phil Collins/YouTube

Lily Collins didn't want her dad Phil Collins to have an "Invisible Touch" when it came to her acting career.

In fact, the Emily in Paris star actively shunned the idea of getting any special treatment for being related to the iconic musician.

"It was out of the question that people would think that I use a free pass thanks to my name," Collins, 33, told Vogue France, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. "I'm proud of my dad, but I wanted to be me, not just his daughter. For that, I was ready to wait to break through."

Added the multi-talented Mank star, "I love to sing. But as I wanted to make my own way, far from the paternal genius, I preferred to be an actress."

Having found her way into the spotlight in her own right, Lily is in a position to support her dad. She wished him well on his 71st birthday earlier this year, and attended his band Genesis's final performance in London this past March.

"Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is," she wrote in an Instagram post. "50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the GO Campaign 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
David Livingston/Getty

These days, the actress also credits another family member for helping to guide her way.

Last month, the happily married star gushed over her year-plus marriage to Charlie McDowell, calling the filmmaker her "best friend" with whom she can "conquer anything."

"We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months," she said in an interview with E! News.

She added, "I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time."

Related Articles
Phil Collins , Lily Collins
Lily Collins Pays Tribute to Dad Phil Collins After His Final Genesis Concert: 'The End of an Era'
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the GO Campaign 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Collins Sweetly Says She Can 'Conquer Anything' with Husband Charlie McDowell
Ashley Park. Credit goes to Rent the Runway.
Ashley Park Wants Women to Feel 'Empowered' in Her New Rent the Runway Holiday Collection
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: (L-R) Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend the "Windfall" LA Special Screening on March 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lily Collins Shares Sweet Note from Husband Charlie McDowell on Last Day of Filming 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lili's Big Milestone — and Describes the Family's 'Morning Rush'
Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS - Ted's Brunch on May 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Relationship Timeline
Lily Collins and Phil Collins
Lily Collins Pens Loving Tribute to Dad Phil Collins on His 71st Birthday: 'You Continue to Hug Me Tightly'
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' Is (Almost) Back! See the First Images from Season 3
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins Says Being Directed by Husband Charlie McDowell in 'Windfall' Was 'Amazing' and 'Freeing'
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Charlie McDowell, Lily Collins
Lily Collins' Husband Says Directing Her in 'Windfall' Was 'Distracting' During Kissing Scene
NEWSRADIO -- Season 3 -- Pictured: Phil Hartman as Bill McNeal -- Photo by: Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Phil Hartman's Daughter Celebrates What Would Have Been Beloved Actor's 74th Birthday
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins Says Husband Charlie McDowell Sometimes Believes in Her 'More Than I Believe in Myself'
WINDFALL; CAST: Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons;
Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons All Star in Unpredictable Trailer for Netflix's 'Windfall'
lily collins
Lily Collins Says 'Emily in Paris' ' Season 2 Mixes 'New and Unknown Designers with Vintage Couture'