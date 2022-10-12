Lily Collins is happily married.

In an interview with E! News at the 16th Annual GO Campaign Gala on Saturday, the Emily in Paris star, 33, gushed over her marriage to Charlie McDowell, calling the filmmaker her "best friend."

"We can kind of conquer anything," she told the outlet. "We've been through so many changes globally, personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most and helps you emotionally get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months."

"I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time," she added.

Charley Gallay/Getty

Last month, as the actress wrapped filming on the third season of Emily in Paris, she shared a handwritten note from McDowell, 39, wishing her luck on her first day of shooting in June on her Instagram Story.

The note read, "Have a great first day, Emily. You show those high heels who's boss! [Love] C"

"From the first day until the last day, thank you for supporting and encouraging me @CharlieMcDowell," she captioned the shot at the time. "It's almost time to hang up the heels again."

"Happy last day to our incredibly dedicated @EmilyinParis crew," she added. "Amazing family of a cast and my happy exhausted feet."

Charlie McDowell's note to Lily Collins. lilyjcollins/Instagram

In addition to posting the sweet note, Collins shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Netflix comedy in honor of their final day of filming season 3. The photos included a mirror selfie with her glam team and snaps with costars Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and Zoe Bouch.

"Words can't express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different. We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call a family," she captioned the post at the time. "Thank you for supporting, uplifting, and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen. I can't wait to share what we've created. Proud doesn't even do it justice."

"Je vous aime tous," she added in French, which translated into "I love you all."

Netflix also recently released a teaser for the upcoming season of Emily in Paris.

A press release for season 3 hinted that the decisions Emily makes this coming season will determine "her future in France" and says the social media savvy heroine will continue to "immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris can be streamed in full on Netflix. Season 3 is set to premiere on Dec. 21.